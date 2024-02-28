LIVE TV
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: Harmanpreet-less Mumbai asked to bat first

Bengaluru, IndiaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Feb 28, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live cricket score and updates
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: The defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to secure a third consecutive win of the season while UP Warriorz will hoping to open their account after two losses in their first two games.

28 Feb 2024, 7:34 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: MI open the innings with Yastika, Hayley

Anjali Sarvani starts the proceedings for UP as MI manage 3 runs from the first over. MI 3/0 (1).

28 Feb 2024, 7:07 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: Playing XIs

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

28 Feb 2024, 7:04 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID

Nat Sciver-Brunt - Harman has got a niggle, too early in the competition and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I've picked up a bit from her. Lots of chants for RCB, but we've done well to silence the crowd as well. 

Alyssa Healy - We'll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us. It's always some extra spice, but this is WPL and it's Indian conditions (on the possible AUS-ENG rivalry with Nat Sciver-Brunt)

28 Feb 2024, 7:01 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: MI asked to bat first

TOSS: MI have been asked to bat first. Btw, Nat Sciver-Brunt came out for the toss as there is no Harmanpreet today for Mumbai.

28 Feb 2024, 6:40 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: A look at the points table
28 Feb 2024, 6:07 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: All you need to know

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease. 

28 Feb 2024, 6:06 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: Will UPW be able to win tonight?
28 Feb 2024, 6:04 PM (IST)
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW Live: Mumbai aim for third win on the trot

Mumbai Indians is currently at the top of the points table with two wins from the last two matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz is lagging with 0 wins in the last two matches. 