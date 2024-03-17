Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain: This year it was very important for us to not [dwell on] what happened with the men's side because sometimes it puts added pressure. We were just thinking that we're only two seasons into it, so let's not take too much stress about what's happened over the last 15 years or go on relating [with the similarities].

Our last 25 days' conversation has always been about enjoying each others' company and really focussing on the processes and training well. We don't want to change anything overnight just because it's the final. We'll still go out today and train the way we have in the last 25 days and come out really strong tomorrow.



Meg Lanning, DC captain: We've had a good couple of extra rest days. We've had a good mix of enjoying each others' company off the field - a good dinner the other night with a bit of fun, and then some training as well the last couple of days. That's the prep that we've gone with the whole tournament, sort of letting individuals go about their business as they need to.

We feel we're in a really good space heading into tomorrow. It's going be a cracking game, we're really pumped for it and really excited to be involved and we've given ourselves the opportunity to go out there and win it. We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament.