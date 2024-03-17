DC vs RCB Live Score | WPL 2024 Final Live score and updates
DC vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2024 Final Match: Hello and welcome to the second Women's Premier League (WPL) final where we'll have a new champion crowned at the end of this season of spectacular Queendom. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off each other and their last outing was a humdinger when DC came out triumphant on the last ball.
RCB's Ellyse Perry has been sensational since that heartbreaking loss and the onus will be on her the most. For DC, it's their opening partnership of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma to go with Jemimah Rodrigues who will have to be on song.
WPL Final 2024, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals (DC) Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women will be facing off each other in the second Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday, March 17 in New Delhi. While this is DC's second consecutive final, RCB reached here by winning a thriller against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain: This year it was very important for us to not [dwell on] what happened with the men's side because sometimes it puts added pressure. We were just thinking that we're only two seasons into it, so let's not take too much stress about what's happened over the last 15 years or go on relating [with the similarities].
Our last 25 days' conversation has always been about enjoying each others' company and really focussing on the processes and training well. We don't want to change anything overnight just because it's the final. We'll still go out today and train the way we have in the last 25 days and come out really strong tomorrow.
Meg Lanning, DC captain: We've had a good couple of extra rest days. We've had a good mix of enjoying each others' company off the field - a good dinner the other night with a bit of fun, and then some training as well the last couple of days. That's the prep that we've gone with the whole tournament, sort of letting individuals go about their business as they need to.
We feel we're in a really good space heading into tomorrow. It's going be a cracking game, we're really pumped for it and really excited to be involved and we've given ourselves the opportunity to go out there and win it. We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament.
