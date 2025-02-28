SA vs ENG, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After exiting the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage, pride will be up for stake for England as they face South Africa in the group stage match. The Proteas will need to avoid a heavy defeat to reach the semis as they face England. Ahead of the key clash between South Africa and England, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Saturday (Mar 1) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.