India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has defended the team’s performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, emphasizing that one bad series does not define their legacy. India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia, marking the end of their decade-long dominance in the marquee Test rivalry. However, Gill insisted that despite the disappointing result, the team played quality cricket and deserved recognition for their past achievements.
Speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, Gill stated that one series does not determine the overall form of a team, pointing to the consistent performances of several players in past tournaments.
He also highlighted the absence of Jasprit Bumrah on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, suggesting that his presence could have changed the outcome of the match and possibly the series. According to Gill, had Bumrah been available, India could have won the match, drawn the series, and avoided the criticism they are currently facing.
'No toxic competition within the team'
Gill urged critics to consider India’s broader accomplishments, including their back-to-back Test series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21), their 2023 ODI World Cup final appearance, and their consistent dominance in world cricket. He stressed that one match or one series does not define the team’s overall ability, reminding everyone of India’s past successes on the global stage.
Addressing the growing competition for top-order spots, Gill acknowledged the rise of Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal but dismissed any notions of rivalry. He emphasized that there is no toxic competition within the team, as all players share a mutual respect and support each other’s success. Abhishek, being a childhood friend, and Jaiswal, a close teammate, both add strength to the squad, and Gill sees their performances as a positive sign for Indian cricket.
With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gill himself returning for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, India is shifting its focus to the limited-overs format. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning the team’s combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India will aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2013.
