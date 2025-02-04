India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill , has defended the team’s performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy , emphasizing that one bad series does not define their legacy. India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia, marking the end of their decade-long dominance in the marquee Test rivalry. However, Gill insisted that despite the disappointing result, the team played quality cricket and deserved recognition for their past achievements.

Speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, Gill stated that one series does not determine the overall form of a team, pointing to the consistent performances of several players in past tournaments.

He also highlighted the absence of Jasprit Bumrah on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, suggesting that his presence could have changed the outcome of the match and possibly the series. According to Gill, had Bumrah been available, India could have won the match, drawn the series, and avoided the criticism they are currently facing.

'No toxic competition within the team'

Gill urged critics to consider India’s broader accomplishments, including their back-to-back Test series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21), their 2023 ODI World Cup final appearance, and their consistent dominance in world cricket. He stressed that one match or one series does not define the team’s overall ability, reminding everyone of India’s past successes on the global stage.

