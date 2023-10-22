ODI World Cup 2023: 'You're not...,' SA's Marco Jansen reveals he had to PUSH Heinrich Klaasen to score 100

South Africa's Heinrich Klassen scored a magnificent hundred against England in ODI World Cup 2023, helping his team post a mammoth total of 399/7 in 50 overs. Klassen was visibly exhausted in the humid Mumbai heat when Marco Jansen joined him on the crease. Jansen, after the game, told the reporters that he told Klassen to 'stop complaining and focus on getting the ton.'

“He was 81 or something and I knew the hard work he did to get there. I told him, you are not going to walk off this ground until you get your hundred. You can do whatever you want after getting there,” Jansen said after the game.

“By the end of the innings, I knew what he was talking about; it was tough out there. But I am not going to allow him to work that hard and not get to the century. It was just a matter of 2-3 shots! Luckily he listened to me. I didn’t think he was going to but he did. I knew how physically tough it was; I am very happy that he got his hundred.”

Klassen, who eventually got out on 109 off 67 balls after adding 151 runs for the sixth wicket with Jansen (75 not out), also spoke about the conditions after the game and said it was like being in a 'sauna'.

“It was like being in a sauna. It was very draining. I couldn’t breathe. It’s like the body had given up and I had to dig really really deep to carry on. Jansen helped me through that phase,” he told reporters after the game.

Chasing 400, England were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The defending champions eventually got all out on 177, losing the game by 229 runs. The margin would have been even more had it not been for some hitting in the end by Gut Atkinson and Mark Wood, who scored, 21-ball 35 and 17-ball 43 respectively.

