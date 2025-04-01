LSG vs PBKS Match details: Lucknow Super Giants will be poised to win their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as they take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday (Apr 1). The contest in Lucknow will be LSG's first at home while PBKS will be in action after a week having last played on Mar 25.

LSG vs PBKS Match Preview

Both teams have players with a point to prove, as Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi will look to make the most of their chances. Ahead of the clash between LSG and PBKS, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

LSG and PBKS have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Lucknow have won three whereas Punjab have come out victorious on one instance.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Shashank Singh

All-Rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ravi Bishnoi

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies power hitter and LSG dashing batter has been making bold headlines with his blistering performance. The left-handed batter has racked up an incredible 145 runs in the last two matches. One can look to have him as a captaincy pick considering his red-hot form.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings skipper made unbeaten 97 runs in the opening clash vs GT. The stylish right-handed batter is relishing playing at number three and aims to continue in the same vein. One must have him as a captaincy pick considering his red-hot form.

3. Shardul Thakur

Team India right-arm seamer has picked up six wickets in the last two matches. He will be expected to dominate in this clash.

LSG vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips

As Rishabh Pant struggles for form, we would suggest to drop him while Shardul Thakur remains a good value for money pick.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Team Analysis

LSG: Now in third place in the standings, the Lucknow Super Giants have played two matches in which they have won one. But their bowling has been crucial with the breakthroughs, and their batting lineup has shown great effectiveness as well.

PBKS: Punjab Kings, currently at number five, have played only one game so far, winning it. The bowling attack has come good when needed, and their top-order batting lineup has shown strength.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium generally supports fast bowlers. In the IPL, teams usually prefer chasing, and this trend is expected to persist. A total above 180 runs is considered competitive on this surface, and the dew is not anticipated to have much impact on the game.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur

Match Prediction: Who Will Win LSG vs PBKS?

We expect a tight contest in the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, however, counting on home advantage we predict Lucknow Super Giants to beat Punjab Kings.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.