India’s women’s cricket team is all set for a fresh start as young talent Kashvee Gautam gets her first-ever national call-up. After her impressive performance in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Kashvee is now part of a much-changed squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series starting on April 27 in Sri Lanka, with South Africa being the third team.



The 21-year-old fast bowler took 11 wickets in the WPL, the highest by an Indian player and impressed everyone with her pace and control. She is joined by two other debutants: 20-year-old left-arm spinner N Shree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay, who was the star of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy last year.

Advertisment

Also Read - IPL 2025 | RCB skipper Rajat Patidar latest to be fined for slow over rate

The team will also see the return of regulars like Harmanpreet Kaur, who is back as captain after missing the Ireland series in January. Also coming back to the squad are Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy and Amanjot Kaur. However, fast bowlers Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Titas Sadhu are out with injuries.



Interestingly, Shafali Verma is still not included, even though she scored 304 runs in the WPL with a strike rate of 152.76, ranking fourth overall.



Shuchi Upadhyay stood out in the domestic circuit with 18 wickets at an average of 15.44. She was named Player of the Tournament as her team Madhya Pradesh lifted the trophy.



The tri-series, starting April 27 in Colombo, is crucial preparation for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.



India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.