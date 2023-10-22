Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match from Dharamsala. Both teams are in prime form, having won all four games they have played but one of them will end its streak today. India are without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who twisted his ankle in the last game against Bangladesh and New Zealand are without their best batter Kane Williamson.

In a boost to the Kiwis, Tim Southee can play his first game in the ODI World Cup 2023 today as they aim to continue the winning run. For India, Rohit and Kohli have been in sublime form and Ravi Ashwin can come in place of Hardik Pandya.

We'll bring all the latest coverage to you throughout the game so stay tuned for the updates.