ODI World Cup 2023, India vs NZ Live Updates: Will India break the Kiwi jinx?
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match from Dharamsala. Both teams are in prime form, having won all four games they have played but one of them will end its streak today. India are without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who twisted his ankle in the last game against Bangladesh and New Zealand are without their best batter Kane Williamson. In a boost to the Kiwis, Tim Southee can play his first game in the ODI World Cup 2023 today as they aim to continue the winning run. For India, Rohit and Kohli have been in sublime form and Ravi Ashwin can come in place of Hardik Pandya. We'll bring all the latest coverage to you throughout the game so stay tuned for the updates.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match from Dharamsala. Both teams are in prime form, having won all four games they have played but one of them will end its streak today. India are without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who twisted his ankle in the last game against Bangladesh and New Zealand are without their best batter Kane Williamson.
In a boost to the Kiwis, Tim Southee can play his first game in the ODI World Cup 2023 today as they aim to continue the winning run. For India, Rohit and Kohli have been in sublime form and Ravi Ashwin can come in place of Hardik Pandya.
We'll bring all the latest coverage to you throughout the game so stay tuned for the updates.
recommended stories
recommended stories
New Zealand have been India's kryptonite in the ICC Tournaments. Be it the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup or the ICC Test Championship.
2021 T20I World Cup: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
2021 ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
2019 ODI World Cup: New Zealand won by 18 runs
2016 T20I World Cup: New Zealand won by 47 runs
With four wins in four games so far, India and New Zealand take top two places on the points table with the Kiwis edging the hosts for the top spot by net run rate.
India beat Australia in their opening game in Chennai before thrashing Afghanistan in Delhi. They then beat arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad before handing a drubbing to Bangladesh in Pune.
New Zealand, meanwhile, started their campaign by beating defending champions England in the tournament opener before beating Netherlands in the next game.
The Kiwis then beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan to claim the top spot on the points table.
Here's the latest points table:
First time that every team has won at least one match at the Men's Cricket World Cup since 1992 👌#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/2DnYET2It3— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2023
New Zealand have been a party spoiler for India since quite some time now and the hosts will be hoping to break that jinx today.
New Zealand, on the other hand, would be looking to shed the tag of runners up in this tournament and beating India would do a world of good to their confidence.
The hosts 🆚 Resilient Kiwis— ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2023
India take on a red-hot New Zealand with both teams hoping to continue their winning momentum.
Tune in to watch ➡️ https://t.co/ObsrEL7ZMT#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Roi7jVSh0r