Hello and welcome to the coverage of India vs England in the ODI World Cup 2023 from Lucknow. India currently are the only undefeated team left in the tournament with five wins out of five games. Defending champions England, on the other hand, are looking at an early exit from the World Cup after losing four games out of five.

While England are only mathematically in the race of semis, India could very well come in a position where they are almost sure of a top four birth. Given India's current form and England's lack of it, the hosts are clearly the favorites. A wounded England, however, could be dangerous and spoil party of other teams starting today.

We'll bring you all the updates, live score and news as the day progresses on so stay tuned with us for the live coverage.