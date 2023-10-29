ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Rohit-led India aim to delivery knockout punch to England
Hello and welcome to the coverage of India vs England in the ODI World Cup 2023 from Lucknow. India currently are the only undefeated team left in the tournament with five wins out of five games. Defending champions England, on the other hand, are looking at an early exit from the World Cup after losing four games out of five. While England are only mathematically in the race of semis, India could very well come in a position where they are almost sure of a top four birth. Given India's current form and England's lack of it, the hosts are clearly the favorites. A wounded England, however, could be dangerous and spoil party of other teams starting today. We'll bring you all the updates, live score and news as the day progresses on so stay tuned with us for the live coverage.
This is the same ground where Rahul had injured himself in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match earlier this year. The batter subsequently was ruled out of the remainder of IPL in which he plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), World Test Championship and the Caribbean tour which followed after.
India take on England in Lucknow as they aim to get sixth win in a row while England would try to salvage some pride after their title defence is all but over.
