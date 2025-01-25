Shivam Dube, part of the T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024, has been added to India’s T20I side for the ongoing series against England. He is set to join the squad in Rajkot ahead of the third game. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of the playing XI for the first T20I in Kolkata, suffered an injury that kept him sidelined. The senior selection committee has opted to bring in Shivam Dube as his replacement, as per reports in The Indian Express.

Dube’s most recent outing for Mumbai was the Ranji Trophy encounter against Jammu and Kashmir, where he scored a duck in both innings and Mumbai lost. Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah among four Indians included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year

Dube had missed the initial stages of the Ranji Trophy due to a back injury but played the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, where he made 151 runs in five matches at 179.76 and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of just under 10. He also played the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He last played for India during an ODI series in Sri Lanka in August last year. The all-rounder was originally not picked in the squad for the T20I series against England as selectors opted to go with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya. Rinku Singh also ruled out Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on 22nd January. He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. India and England will take on each other in the 2nd T20I on Saturday (Jan 25) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

