IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul, Jadeja fifties take India 175 ahead of England in 1st innings

India grinded touring England side into the ground on day 2 (Jan 26) of the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. Continuing from the overnight score of 119/1, the home sided ended the day 175 runs ahead of England's first innings total of 246. Ravindra Jadeja was batting unbeaten on 81 along with Axar Patel (35). India still have three wickets left and were 421/7 at the close of play on the second day.

KL Rahul (86) and Jadeja were the chief contributors with the bat as India amassed 302 runs in 87 overs bowled in the day. England, however, had a dream start on day 2 as Joe Root caught Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) in the first over of the morning session off his own bowling. Shubman Gill (23) then threw his wicket and England sensed an opening with India at 159/3.

Shreyas Iyer (35) and Rahul then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket as India went into lunch at 222/3. England leg spinner Rehan Ahmed broke the partnership in the third over after lunch by sending Iyer back. Rahul also fell 10 overs later with India leading by 42 runs.

Jadeja then added 68 runs for the sixth wicket with Srikar Bharat who scored a handy 41 before being dismissed by Root. England ran out Ravichandran Ashwin quickly after as India lost two wickets in quick succession. Patel then joined his spin partner Jadeja and the duo have added 63 runs for the seventh wicket so far and took India past 400.

For England, debutant spinner Tom Hartley and Root took two wickets each. While Hartley managed 2/116, Root was more economical with 2/77. Rehan Ahmed also chipped in with one wicket buy gave away 104 runs for it.