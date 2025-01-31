Virat Kohli made his return to domestic cricket when he took the field with Delhi against Railways on Thursday (Jan 30). This was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match for Delhi since 2012 when he played against Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the match, his teammates were joyed by India star's presence who has more than 80 tons to his name in international cricket - second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.

Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, the 25-year-old uncapped batter, also revealed Kohli's batting position and the India batter's advice to the team.

"He will bat at No. 4. He encouraged us to stay positive and express ourselves confidently," Badoni said on the eve of match against Railways as reported by news agency PTI.

He is one of the high-profile players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, to feature in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams.

The participation comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for the player to play domestic cricket after the recent series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.

