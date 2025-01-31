Virat Kohli made his return to domestic cricket when he took the field with Delhi against Railways on Thursday (Jan 30). This was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match for Delhi since 2012 when he played against Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the match, his teammates were joyed by India star's presence who has more than 80 tons to his name in international cricket - second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 100.
Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, the 25-year-old uncapped batter, also revealed Kohli's batting position and the India batter's advice to the team.
"He will bat at No. 4. He encouraged us to stay positive and express ourselves confidently," Badoni said on the eve of match against Railways as reported by news agency PTI.
He is one of the high-profile players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja, to feature in Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams.
The participation comes in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for the player to play domestic cricket after the recent series losses against New Zealand and Australia in Tests.
Jan 31, 2025 10:58 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Kohli out for 6
Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy lasts only 15 balls his off stump goes cart-wheeling and the crowd has started leaving the ground. The crowd still chanted his name and gave him an applause, reports WION's Jatin from the ground.
Virat Kohli b Sangwan 6
Jan 31, 2025 16:56 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi 334/7 at end of Day 2
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: At the end of Day 2, Delhi finished at 334/7. Captain Ayush Badoni was Delhi's highest scorer with 99 runs from 77 balls. He was well supported by Sumit Mathur, who remained unbeaten on 78 runs from 189 balls.
At the end of the day's play, Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association for playing 100 Tests matches for India.
Jan 31, 2025 16:12 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: WICKET!
Kunal Yadav dismisses Shivam Sharma for 14 runs.
Score:
Delhi: 313/7 (89.4 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 15:38 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi cross 300
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi crosses the 300-run mark against Railways. Sumit Mathur remains not out on 68 runs off 151 balls.
Jan 31, 2025 15:30 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: WICKET!
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Pranav Rajvanshi is dismissed by Ayan for well-made 42 runs.
Score:
Delhi: 293/6 (80.4 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 15:23 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Sumit Mathur hits 50
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: As Delhi takes lead over Railways, Sumit Mathur hit 50 and put Delhi in a commanding position. Delhi leads Railways by 43 runs
Score: 283/5 (78.5 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 14:07 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi takes lead over Railways
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi takes lead over Railways. Ayush Badoni remains Delh's highest scorer in the innings with 99 runs.
Score: 244/5 (61.4 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 13:39 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni gone for 99!
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni is OUT on 99. Spinner Karn Sharma strikes for Railways
Score: 230/5 (55.2 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 13:18 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi cross 200
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur take Delhi past 200-mark. They now trail Railways by 33 runs.
Score:
Delhi: 207/4 (50.4 overs)
Jan 31, 2025 13:02 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Ayush Badoni smashes 50
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi captain Ayush Badoni smashed 50 in 34 balls. His innings included seven boundaries and one six.
Jan 31, 2025 12:03 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Lunch
Delhi have done well to stay on course despite Virat Kohli's failure with the bat. Skipper Badoni has hit fifty and is being ably supported by Sumit Mathur as the duo add unbeaten 50 runs for the fifth wicket. Delhi still trail by 73 runs.
Delhi: 168/4 (Badoni 52, Mathur 28) in 42 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 11:54 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Badoni, Mathur start rebuild
Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathue have brought some calmness after two quicky wickets including Kohli. The duo have added 50+ runs so far.
Delhi: 163/4 (Badoni 49, Mathur 26) in 40 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 11:34 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi trail by 111 runs
The crowd waited two days for Kohli to bat and he did in the first session but the return to Ranji Trophy lasted only for 15 balls as Sangwan sent his off-stump cartwheeling. Kohli managed only six runs and was one of the three wickets to fall in the first session on day 2 for Delhi.
The home team, however, has scored at decent pace and trail by only 111 runs in the first innings with skipper Badoni on the crease.
Delhi: 130/4 (Badoni 25, Mathur 17) in 35 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 11:08 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi four down
Railways's Sangwan on fire as he take two wickets in two overs including Kohli who lasted 15 balls on his Ranji Trophy retunr after 13 years. Delhi struggling here as they cross 100-run mark.
Delhi: 103/4 (Badoni 10, Mathur 6) in 30 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 10:39 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Kohli at crease
A controversial decision by umpire bring Kohli to crease as Delhi now again look to consolidate their innings after loss of Yash Dhull who made 32.
Delhi: 79/2 (Kohli 0, Sanat 29) in 25 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 10:35 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Standing ovation for Kohli
As Virat Kohli made his way to the crease, the crowd in the stadium gave the India star a standing ovation, reports WION's Jatin Verma who is at the ground.
Crowd goes crazy at #ViratKohli comes out bat for Delhi against Railways in #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/2hxRkZmKeB— Prashant (@journoinmaking) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 10:33 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: WICKET!
A horrible decision by the on-field umpire and sends back Yash Dhull which bring Virat Kohli to crease much to pleasure of crowd.
Yash Dhull lbw b RA Sharma 32
Jan 31, 2025 10:14 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi chip away
Delhi players have looked solid and compact so far on day 2 morning as the crowd eagerly waits for Virat Kohli to come out and bat. Delhi now trail by less than 180 runs in the first innings.
Delhi: 65/1 (Dhull 29, Sanat 20) in 20 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 09:59 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: DDCA to felicitate Kohli
The DDCA has decided to felicitate Kohli for playing 100 Tests for India - only second player from Delhi to do so after Virender Sehwag and Ishant Sharma.
Jan 31, 2025 09:56 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live
BCCI selector Ajay Rata is present at the Arun Jaitley stadium today to watch the Delhi vs Railways, informs WION's Jatin Verma from the ground.
Jan 31, 2025 09:53 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi cross 50
Delhi have managed to 50-run mark in the first innings as they now trail by less than 200 runs. Dhull and Sanat still on crease as the crowd waits for Kohli to come who is ready in the dug out.
Delhi: 55/1 (Dhull 25, Sanat 14) in 15 overs vs Railways: 241 all out in first innings
Jan 31, 2025 09:47 IST
Delhi vs Railways Day 2, Ranji Trophy Live: Delhi resume their innings
Delhi end day 1 200 runs behind Railways first innings total. The fans who have come to see Virat Kohli bat will might get the chance today as the India star is slated to bat at number four.
Delhi: 41/1 (Dull 17, Sanat 10) in 10 overs