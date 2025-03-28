HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday (Mar 28) to consolidate their position at the top. RCB now have four points with two wins in two games so far.

Advertisment

CSK, on the other hand, are in the middle with many other teams after losing one and winning one. Chasing 197, CSK were never in the hunt after losing three wickets inside the powerplay. They were down fours wickets for 65 in 10 overs and by the time Dhoni came on the crease in 16th overs, the match was all but over with CSK at 101/7 in 16 overs.

The home team eventually managed only 146/8 in 20 overs and Dhoni finished unbeaten 30 off 16 balls

Earlier, RCB were kept in check by CSK with regular wickets but the batters made sure run rate was never down too much, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar scored 51 runs while Tim David hit 22 off 8 balls including three sixes in the last over to take RCB near to 200.

Advertisment

Apart from them, there were a few cameos but none of the RCB batters could get going including Virat Kohli who laboured to 30-ball 31.

Follow CSK vs RCB Live Score below: