HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday (Mar 28) to consolidate their position at the top. RCB now have four points with two wins in two games so far.
CSK, on the other hand, are in the middle with many other teams after losing one and winning one. Chasing 197, CSK were never in the hunt after losing three wickets inside the powerplay. They were down fours wickets for 65 in 10 overs and by the time Dhoni came on the crease in 16th overs, the match was all but over with CSK at 101/7 in 16 overs.
The home team eventually managed only 146/8 in 20 overs and Dhoni finished unbeaten 30 off 16 balls
Earlier, RCB were kept in check by CSK with regular wickets but the batters made sure run rate was never down too much, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar scored 51 runs while Tim David hit 22 off 8 balls including three sixes in the last over to take RCB near to 200.
Apart from them, there were a few cameos but none of the RCB batters could get going including Virat Kohli who laboured to 30-ball 31.
Follow CSK vs RCB Live Score below:
-
Mar 28, 2025 23:13 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru beat Chennai by 50 runs at Chepauk
-
Mar 28, 2025 22:54 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni only hope for Chennai in last four overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni is on the crease but the task is too much to handle. Will he able to do it?
CSK: 101/7 in 16 overs, need 96 runs in 4 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 22:39 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Chennai six down in 13 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Chennai are in huge trouble as they are down six wickest in 13 overs for less than 100.
CSK: 81/6 in 13 overs, need 116 runs in 7 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 22:20 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Rachin on crease but CSK still behind in game
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Rachin Ravindra stands tall as CSK reach half of innings with four wickets down and still needing 130 runs.
CSK: 65/4 in 10 overs, need 132 runs in 10 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 22:01 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Chennai in trouble as they lose three wickets in powerplay
CSK vs RCB: Early trouble for the home team as the lose three wickets inside powerplay and still need about 170 runs to win.
CSK: 30/3 in 6 overs, need 167 runs in 14 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 21:39 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Chennai lose two in one over as Hazlewood strikes early
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Two balls in and Halzewoood shows why he is to be feared! Tripathi goes for another low score as CSK lose first wicket and the bowler pickes up skipper Gaikwad in the same over as well. Trouble for CSK?
CSK: 8/2 in 2 overs, need 189 runs in 18 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 21:12 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 196/7 in 20 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Three sixes in the last over by Tim David takes RCB to a decent or may be above-par 196.
RCB: 196/7 in 20 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 21:07 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 177/7 in 19 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Just one run in 19th over and two wickets - can you believe it?
RCB: 177/7 in 19 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 21:00 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 176/5 in 18 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Tim David replaces Jitesh who scored 12 off 6 as RCB goes past 175-run mark.
RCB: 176/5 in 18 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:53 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 167/4 in 17 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Jitesh and Patidar are scoring vital runs here as RCB approaches 180-run mark.
RCB: 167/4 in 17 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:47 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 153/4 in 16 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Noor takes out Livingstone which bring Jitesh Sharma on the crease and Bengaluru goes past 150.
RCB: 153/4 in 16 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:40 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 138/3 in 15 overs, Patidar key in last five overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Patidar is key for RCB in last five overs if they were to score anything around 175.
RCB: 138/3 in 15 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:35 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 134/3 in 14 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Skipper Patidar showing his range of shots as he makes Jadeja disappear for 15 runs in an over.
RCB: 134/3 in 14 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:32 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 119/3 in 13 overs, Noor takes out Kohli
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Noor Ahmed strikes again and takes out Kohli this time.
RCB: 119/3 in 13 overs,
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:27 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 116/2 in 12 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Hooda drops an absolute sitter as RCB keeps run rate going.
RCB: 116/2 in 12 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:24 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 109/2 in 11 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Kohli finally gets going as he smacks a four and a six to Pathirana.
RCB: 109/2 in 11 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:19 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 93/2 in 10 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Kohli still on crease but just on 16 runs off 22 balls in 10 overs!
RCB: 93/2 in 10 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:13 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 83/2 in 9 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Kohli can't get rolling but somehow RCB has kept the scoreboard ticking.
RCB: 83/2 in 9 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:08 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 77/2 in 8 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: A good catch by skipper Gaikwad brings down dangerous-looking Padikkal as Bengaluru loses second wicket.
RCB: 77/2 in 8 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 20:03 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 71/1 in 7 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Padikkal showing intent as he hits Jadeja for two fours and a six in his first over of bowling.
RCB: 71/1 in 7 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:59 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 56/1 in 6 overs - end of powerplay
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping of Salt was the highlight of powerplay but RCB have kept the run rate good.
RCB: 56/1 in 6 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:53 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 45/1 in 5 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Another sensational stumping by Dhoni who didn't even give time to Salt to react! This man can still do it.
RCB: 45/1 in 5 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:48 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 37/0 in 4 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Kohli unable to find any rhythm but Salt is covering up well for him at the moment.
RCB: 37/0 in 4 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:43 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 32/0 in 3 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Salt is going strong but Kohli is struggling at the moment for runs.
RCB: 32/0 in 3 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:37 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 25/0 in 2 overs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Ashwin goes for two fours and a six in one over! Salt not taking any prisoners today.
RCB: 25/0 in 2 overs
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:34 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru - 9/0 in 1 over
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Good bowling by Khaleel as he questions Phil Salt and goes for a couple of boundaries but CSK won't mid it.
RCB: 9/0 in 1 over
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:25 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: 5 minutes to start
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Just five more minutes from the start between CSK vs RCB in Chepauk.
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:19 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Rayudu on Dhoni-mania in Chennai
CSK vs RCB Live Score:
Ahead of Chennai’s marquee home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Friday night, Rayudu talks about the energetic CSK crowd known for producing the loudest noise ever heard on a cricket field. It’s intimidating for someone coming over to the venue (Chepauk in Chennai) for the first time, but it’s phenomenal (to feel), Rayudu reckons.
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:15 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni vs Kohli elevates CSK-RCB clash
CSK vs RCB Live Score:
Few rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ignite as much passion and excitement as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Over the years, this fixture has evolved into a marquee showdown, drawing fans from across the country. Former RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar shared his insights on what makes this rivalry so special and what RCB must do to overcome CSK’s dominance, particularly in Chennai.
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:13 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Playing XIs
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Check Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
-
Mar 28, 2025 19:11 IST
CSK vs RCB Live Score: CSK win toss, elect to bowl
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Southern Debry from Chepauk - here's the toss
🚨 Toss 🚨@ChennaiIPL elected to field against @RCBTweets— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/I7maHMwxDS #TATAIPL | #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/prn0Ckrfo7