India’s batting star, Virat Kohli, compared his match-winning knock in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia to his unbeaten century against Pakistan, stressing the importance of strike rotation in the prevailing conditions.

Kohli played a crucial role in India's successful chase of Australia’s 265-run target on a challenging pitch, scoring a composed 84 off 98 balls. Though he couldn’t finish the game, his innings laid the foundation for a comfortable victory. Similar to his approach against Pakistan, Kohli relied on quick singles and doubles, hitting only five boundaries.

"It was quite similar to the other day against Pakistan. Understanding the conditions and rotating the strike is crucial because partnerships matter on this pitch," Kohli said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

'My approach depends on conditions'

His knock showcased his exceptional fitness, with 56 singles and four twos forming the bulk of his runs. "My approach depends on the conditions. I focused on my timing, stayed composed, and didn’t feel rushed. The singles I took were the most satisfying part of my innings," he added.

Kohli highlighted the mental aspect of the game, stressing the importance of handling pressure. "If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually gives in. Controlling impulses is key. Even if the required run rate is six per over, I don’t worry," he explained.

When asked if he was in the best phase of his ODI career, the Indian maestro remained unfazed. "I don’t know. That’s for others to analyse. I never focus on those things. Milestones happen when you don’t chase them. If I reach a hundred, great, but the win is what matters. Those things don’t concern me anymore," Kohli signed off.

