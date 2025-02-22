Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed has placed his trust in the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, believing they will deliver “something special” in the must-win Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday (Feb 23).

Pakistan faces immense pressure, not only due to their recent record against India but also because of the absence of Fakhar Zaman, who was instrumental in their 2017 Champions Trophy final victory but has been ruled out due to injury.

“Fakhar is a big loss. He is a match-winner, but we have confidence in the rest of our players,” Javed said at the pre-match press conference.

'Our strength lies in pace bowling'

Acknowledging the high stakes of the game, he emphasised that pressure is an inherent part of such matches. “There is always pressure; no game is without it. But this is the best opportunity for any player to make a mark. We may have fewer spin options, but our strength lies in pace bowling. This trio reminds me of our 1990s pace attack, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. I believe they will bring something special tomorrow,” he added.

With Pakistan already having lost their tournament opener to New Zealand in Karachi, another defeat would significantly hurt their semifinal chances.

Meanwhile, India has begun their campaign on a strong note, securing a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening match on a slow surface. Their ability to adapt during the chase of a modest 229 in 47 overs gave them valuable insight into the conditions.

However, Javed dismissed talks of India holding an advantage due to their prior match experience at the venue. “I don’t think playing an extra match here gives India any advantage,” he remarked confidently.

