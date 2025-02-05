Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins humorously taunts Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli . The clip showcases Cummins practicing sledging in front of a mirror, where he quips, "Hey Kohli, I've never seen you bat this slowly". This light-hearted jibe is a nod to Kohli's renowned aggressive batting style, suggesting that even a slight deceleration would be uncharacteristic of him.

The video doesn't stop at Kohli; Cummins also playfully targets England's Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, indicating his readiness to engage in on-field banter during the upcoming tournament. This promotional content has quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing and commenting on the Australian skipper's playful provocations.

Watch the video here:

Cummins unlikely to feature in CT?

Australia cricket team could be handed a major blow in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 as skipper Pat Cummins could be unfit due to an ankle injury. Speaking on Wednesday (Feb 5), head coach Andrew McDonald insisted that Cummins is “heavily unlikely to feature for Australia having missed the Sri Lanka tour as well. According to McDonald, Steve Smith and Travis Head are the leading contenders to lead the Aussies in absence of Cummins as they try to win their second CT title.

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," McDonald told SEN. "Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.”

Having skipped the Sri Lanka tour due to paternity leave and an ankle issue, Cummins could now miss the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The Aussie skipper has been in brilliant form in recent weeks having led his nation to a Test series win over India and helping reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While he is yet to be officially ruled out, Cricket Australia (CA) is already looking at a captaincy alternative.

