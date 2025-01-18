The BCCI selectors will announce Team India's 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad on Saturday (Jan 18), with the latest reports emerging that they could pick ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah subject to him being fit in time for the eight-team tournament starting next month.

The Indian quick last played during the final BGT Test in Sydney (against Australia), where, early on day two, after bowling eight overs across two spells, he left the field with discomfort in his back. Though the reports did not reveal a stress fracture in his back, exertion over playing all five Tests on the trot, wherein he bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings, led to the breakdown.

However, the BCCI medical team advised a five-week rest for Bumrah, after which he will undergo a test to determine his participation in the first showpiece event of the year in Pakistan (and the UAE – for India).

Should Bumrah get the go-ahead from the BCCI’s medical team, he might feature in the final ODI against England (scheduled for February 12) to test his match fitness before returning to lead the pace attack in the Champions Trophy starting February 19. The final date of squad submission for the ICC event is February 11.

As things stand, the BCCI selectors will announce Team India ODI squads for the England series and the Champions Trophy today, likely including Bumrah for both (final ODI and CT 2025).

India ready for white-ball season

After a horrid Test season, where India lost six out of eight matches (three to New Zealand at home and three against Australia Down Under), the Men in Blue gear up for a dynamic white-ball season before IPL 2025 gets underway in late March.

India will begin with five T20Is against England starting on January 22 in Kolkata, with three ODIs (February 6, 9 and 12) to follow - their first ODI series since the away Sri Lankan tour in August last year.

Next will be the ICC Champions Trophy, where India, placed in Group A, will face host and arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Team will open their campaign against Bangladesh (on February 20) before taking on Pakistan three days later in a marquee clash. India’s last league game is against New Zealand (on March 2), with all of their matches taking place in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)