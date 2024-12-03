New Delhi, India

India is set to lock horns with Australia in the second Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a 1-0 lead following a huge win in the series opener at Perth. The second Test, i.e. a day-night encounter, will be held at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Ahead of the next Test, former Indian cricketer and BCCI selector Devang Gandhi has backed the Indian team management to play Washington Sundar ahead of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The two senior pros were not part of the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian XI for the Perth encounter and the in-form Sundar, who ended with 16 scalps in the home series versus New Zealand, played and accounted for two scalps along with some vital runs.

Talking to news agency PTI, Gandhi said, "I do feel that the current form has been taken into consideration. The Indian team management wanted to go in with a team that had confidence and did not exactly look at the records. Washy bowled well against New Zealand and is a reliable lower middle-order batter. So, it does make sense."

"In Australian conditions, you want a restrictive option. This is not to say that Washy can't be attacking, but India's bowling game plan will revolve around Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana. If Mohammed Shami is included at later stages, then he too. So a spinner's job will be to give respite to these speed merchants and bowl one line. Also, you need to be a steady batter. He did well in Brisbane in the last series and looked good in Perth during the second essay (scoring 29). He batted well in Canberra. He is going to be the first choice," Gandhi opined.

Gandhi further mentioned, "This is a very generic idea that you need off-spinners if there are left-handers. You need off-spinners even more when you are bowling to right-handers. Remember Moeen and his line just a shade outside the off-stump. You get bounce and outside edge comes into play. Slight hint of turn, inside edge also."

"If the two lead spinners between them have taken just 1 five-for in 10 years, that's a problem. And when it comes to batting, Washy has a sounder technique compared to the duo," added Gandhi, a veteran of 75 Tests.

Ashwin's record in away Tests has always been under the scanner, despite him having a good run in the last BGT in Australia (ending with 11 wickets). Moreover, the offie didn't have a great run versus NZ at home (picking nine scalps in three Tests). Speaking of Jadeja, the veteran has been among wickets, but the Indian team is currently backing in-form Sundar.

With a win in Perth, it is unlikely that Ashwin-Jadeja will feature in the XI. Hence, Sundar will continue to be the sole spinner for the visitors.