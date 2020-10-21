Stock market recovers to end higher, Nifty closes below 11,940

Domestic stock market indices closed higher on Wednesday led by index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

After gyrating 825.54 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 40.85 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 11,937.65.

Asian markets rose on signs that US lawmakers are moving towards agreeing on a new stimulus package before the presidential elections. Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red.

(With inputs from agencies)