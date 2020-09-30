Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 11,250

Domestic stock markets were trading with 0.4 per cent gains in the afternoon deals on Wednesday.

Sensex was trading around 38,109 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,250-mark. Tata Steel (down 2.5%) was the top Sensex laggard, followed by Power Grid and NTPC (both down over 1%).

Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading marginally lower.

The currency snapped a two-day losing streak today, ending the session with modest gains. The rupee ended at 73.76 against the U.S. Dollar, as compared to Tuesday's close of 73.85.

