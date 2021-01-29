Sensex tanks 588 points, Nifty gives up 13,700

Indian stock market indices fluctuated between gains and losses in Friday's volatile session as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha.

The Sensex plunged 588.59 points, or 1.26 per cent to 46,285.77, while the Nifty settled at 13,634.60, lower by 182.95 points, or 1.32 per cent.

Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended 0.38 per cent and 0.63 per cent lower, respectively. Among sectors, metal, pharma and FMCG also reeled under pressure, while banking and realty index ended in the green.

(With inputs from agencies)