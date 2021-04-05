Sensex tanks 1,300 points; banking, auto stocks plunge 

Indian stock market shares slid on Monday as daily covid-19 surpassed 100,000 for the first time, and some states imposed fresh restrictions on outdoor movement, sparking concerns about the pace of the country’s economic recovery.

Around 11.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,707.16, lower by 1,322.97 points or 2.64 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,501.90, lower by 365.45 from its previous close.

The losers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, while the only gainers were Infosys HCL Technologies and TCS.

(With inputs from agencies)