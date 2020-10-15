Sensex tanks 1066 points on heavy selloff, Nifty ends at 11,680

Domestic stock market indices tumbled on global meltdown amid fears of a second wave of virus as large European cities ordered clampdowns.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,066 points, or 2.61 per cent to settle at 39,728 levels while the NSE's Nifty index ended at 11,680, down 290 points, or 2.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at 73.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.32 against the greenback, and after witnessing a volatile trading session closed at 73.36, lower by 5 paise from its previous close of 73.31.

During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.22 and a low of 73.41 against the US dollar.

Asian markets finished lower today tracking weakness in markets world over. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.06% while Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.51% and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.26%.

(With inputs from agencies)