Sensex stays above 31,000 points, Nifty at 9,070

The domestic stock markets surged on Thursday with the Sensex gaining over 1,000 points in line with broader Asian markets that gained on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally.

Around 1:20 pm, Sensex was trading at 31,074.98, higher by 1,171.67 points or 3.92% from the previous close of 29,893.96 and Nifty was trading 343.85 points higher at 9,092.60.

Good buying in auto, healthcare and finance stocks also supported the indices.



Among the Sensex stocks, the top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India and Bajaj Auto, while Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were the only losers so far.