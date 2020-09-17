Sensex slips over 250 points, Nifty below 11,550

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
Losses in the domestic indices were led by metal, banks and realty stocks. Broader markets underperformed as compared to the benchmarks.
Domestic stock markets slipped on Thursday following losses in global markets after the US Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee indicated the overnight rate could stay close to zero for years to reach its 2 percent inflation target.
The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 250 points to 38,988 levels and the Nifty50 index fell below the 11,550-mark.
The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was largely negative, with Nifty Metal index, down 1.8 per cent, leading the list of losers.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes were trading flat.
