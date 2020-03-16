Sensex sinks 2,713 points, to end at 31,390; Nifty crumbles 758 points

Markets took investors on a gut-churning ride on Monday, with closing nearly 8% lower, as moves by central banks across the globe to cut interest rates failed to calm nerves about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 2,713.41 points or 7.96 per cent lower at 31,390.07 while the NSE Nifty crashed by 757.80 points or 7.61 per cent to close at 9,197.40.

Within India, the number of virus-positive cases climbed to 110 with fresh reports coming from Maharashtra and Odisha.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank and realty down by 7.9 per cent each, metal by 7.8 per cent, and IT by 6.8 per cent.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payments Services made a weak debut on the stock exchanges as it opened at Rs 658, nearly 13 per cent lower than its issue price of Rs 755.