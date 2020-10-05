Sensex rises 400 points, reclaims 39,000; Nifty tops 11,500

Domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

BSE Sensex gained 400 points, 1 per cent, to 39,140 levels and the Nifty50 index topped the 11,500-mark. TCS and IndusInd Bank (up 5%) were the top Sensex gainers.

In the previous week's last trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 629 points or 1.65 per cent; while the NSE Nifty advanced by more than 169 points or 1.51 per cent. Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Gandhi Jayanti'.

In the holiday-shortened week gone by, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 366.70 points or 3.31 per cent.

