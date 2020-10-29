Sensex, Nifty off day's low; PSU banks under-pressure

The stock market indices turned highly volatile in Thursday's noon deals but were off their early morning lows ahead of the expiry of October series derivative contracts.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading around 39,830 levels, down 80 points. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,524.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,700-mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints (both up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers, followed by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (both up 1%).

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro slid 4 per cent after announcing its September quarter results.

(With inputs from agencies)