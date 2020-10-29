Sensex, Nifty off day's low; PSU banks under-pressure

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading around 39,830 levels, down 80 points. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,524.
The stock market indices turned highly volatile in Thursday's noon deals but were off their early morning lows ahead of the expiry of October series derivative contracts.
Meanwhile, the broader Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,700-mark. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints (both up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers, followed by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (both up 1%).
On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro slid 4 per cent after announcing its September quarter results.
(With inputs from agencies)