Sensex, Nifty end in red zone on escalating China-India border standoff

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Sep 08, 2020, 03.53 PM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The BSE Sensex went off 51 points and closed at 38,365 levels while the 50-stocks NSE Nifty went down 37 points after closing at 11,317 levels.

Domestic stock market indices settled flat with a negative bias on Tuesday amid selling in blue-chip counters such as Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

The BSE Sensex went off 51 points and closed at 38,365 levels while the 50-stocks NSE Nifty went down 37 points after closing at 11,317 levels. Bank Nifty dipped 200 points and closed at 22,744 levels.

(With inputs from agencies)