Sensex, Nifty end higher on positive global cues

The domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty rose over 3.5% on positive global cues on the last day of the financial year 2019-2020.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed in the positive territory, ending 1,028.17 points or 3.62 per cent higher at 29,468.49 and the NSE Nifty rose 316.65 points, or 3.82 per cent, to close at 8,597.75.

With financial stocks suffering the most, the stock market has responded to the coronavirus pandemic with worrying volatility, as traders have panic-sold out of fear.

In the month of March, BSE and NSE both the stock markets have posted their worst monthly fall since October 2008 and their worst annual fall since 2009 due to the coronavirus-led selloff and a sluggish domestic economy.

