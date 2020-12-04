Sensex, Nifty at fresh record highs

Domestic stock market shares edged higher on Friday, as the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting, amid stubbornly high inflation and signs of an economic revival.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading 300 points up at 44,950 levels and the Nifty50 index was above the 13,200 level.



Ultratech Cement (up 4%), Laren & Toubro (up 2%), and ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel (all up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 73.81 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 73.93, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On December 3 rupee ended near day's low at 73.93 per dollar against the previous close of 73.80.

(With inputs from agencies)