Sensex gains 550 points, Nifty at 14,698.80

The domestic stock market indices made a firm start to the first trading session of March, up over 1 per cent, in early deals, on the back of upbeat global mood and the Q3 GDP print.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 550 points to 49,640 levels and the Nifty50 at 14,700-mark. M&M, ONGC and Titan were among the top Sensex gainers and rose in the range of 3-5 per cent.

Auto and metal stocks raised the most. The Auto index jumped over 2 per cent on the back of February auto sales numbers, meanwhile, IT, energy and banking sectors also lifted the sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slumped 29 paise to 73.76 against the US dollar in opening trade, weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies)