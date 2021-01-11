Sensex gains 486 points, ends above 49,250, Nifty tops 14,450

Domestic equity benchmark indices surged to new peaks as sentiment was boosted by a positive start to the quarterly earnings season and the commencement of vaccinations in the nation this week.

Frontline Sensex hit a record peak of 49,304 in the intra-day deals today before settling 486.8 points, or 1 per cent, higher at 49,269.32 levels. On the NSE, the Nifty50 ended at record closing peak of 14,484.75 levels, adding 137.5 points or 0.96 per cent today. Earlier today, the index touched lifetime high of 14,498.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a rebound in the American currency overseas.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.37 and a low of 73.50.

The local unit finally settled at 73.40, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close.

Global markets

European stocks slipped from over 10-month highs on Monday as investors booked profits after a strong week, while surging coronavirus cases across the continent and mainland China dragged down energy and mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1 per cent, with Germany's DAX index shedding 0.4 per cent and France's CAC 40 down 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)