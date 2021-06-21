Sensex ends with gains at 52,574, Nifty above 15,700

Indian equity markets rebounded from the lows to close Monday’s trading session in green.

S&P BSE Sensex gained 230 points during the day to end at 52,574 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty index jumped 63 points and closed at 15,746.

NTPC, Titan Company, and State Bank of India closed as the top index performers while Tech Mahindra, Maruti, and TCS were the worst performers. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. India VIX ended flat.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed the large-caps today with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.8 per cent each.

