Sensex ends flat after volatile trade, Nifty at 15,313

After having reached fresh all-time highs, Sensex and Nifty retreated and closed the day’s trade in the red.

From its fresh record high level of 52,517, hit earlier today, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 650 points to hit a low of 51,864. The index, however, settled at 52,104 levels, down 50 points or 0.1 per cent.

The NSE's Nifty50, on the other hand, managed to hold the 15,300 level and ended at 15,313, down 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent. The index hit fresh lifetime high of 15,432 in the morning trade today.

Nifty Midcap 50 jumped 0.38% and the Smallcap 50 gained 0.40%. Among top gainers on BSE Sensex were Power Grid, up 6%, followed by ONGC’s 5% jump and NTPC. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the drags.

