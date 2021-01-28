Sensex ends 535.57 points lower, Nifty just above 13,800

Domestic stock market indices ended a percent lower on Thursday dragged mainly by selling in IT stocks and PSU banks amid weak global cues.

At the index level, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 891 points in the intra-day deals today but managed to settle 535.6 points, or 1.13 per cent, down at 46,874.36 levels.

Nifty50 closed above the 13,800-mark at 13,817.5 level, down 150 points or 1.07 per cent. The index hit an intra-day low of 13,713.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.4 per cen lower while the smallcap counterpart closed down 0.45 per cent.

