Sensex crosses historic 50,000-mark

The BSE Sensex crossed the historic 50,000-mark on Thursday boosted by Reliance Industries after the country's stock exchanges approved its deal with Future Group.

The Sensex rose 50057.32 rising 230.69 points in early morning trade amid strong global cues. Nifty surged 72.95 points to record 14,717.65.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had advanced by 393.83 to close at a fresh record of 49,792.12 on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty had surged 123.55 points to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70 after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen called for a stimulus to protect the US economy. Reliance shares had risen 1.7 per cent after Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday

President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office on Wednesday has laid out a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to boost the economy.