Sensex crashes over 2,000 points on coronavirus fears

The Indian stock market crashed over 2,000 points in the opening minutes on Monday as Asian stocks started on a backfoot.

Nifty fell below the 9,400 level in opening session on Monday over the impact of Covid-19 on the world economy. The Rupee plunged 42 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average "mini" index had lost 1,000 points or 4.5 per cent in futures trading.

In the US, the Federal Reserve had made its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, lowering the benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0-0.25 per cent.