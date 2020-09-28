Sensex climbs 500 points, Nifty reclaims 11,200

Domestic stock market indices extended the early gains and trading at day's high level with Nifty at 11,200.

At 11:39 AM, the Sensex was up 507.68 points or 1.36% at 37896.34, and the Nifty was up 150.60 points or 1.36% at 11200.90. About 1687 shares have advanced, 553 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

It opened at 37,756.25 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 37,823.24 and a low of 37,544.05 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were ONGC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank, while the only losers were Infosys and TCS.

(With inputs from agencies)