Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty tops 11,300

Domestic benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points in early trade on Monday, led by gains in index majors HDFC twins, L&T and Kotak Bank amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was trading 317.68 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 38,358.25; while the NSE Nifty was up 92.05 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,306.10.

Meanwhile, Divi's Laboratories surged 15 per cent after the announcement of its June quarter results.

The Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Pharma index, up 2 per cent.

