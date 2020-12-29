Sensex and Nifty trade at fresh record highs

Indian equity markets have opened with a positive bias, extending their gains for the fifth straight day. Sentiment across the Asia Pacific is largely positive after U.S. equities surged to a record high overnight.

Sensex gained 310 points at 47,660 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around 13,960 zone, inching closer to the landmark of 14,000. IndusInd Bank (up 2%), HCL Tech, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India (up 1%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

The Nifty sectoral indices were painted green, with the Nifty Bank index, up 1 per cent, leading the gainers.

The broader markets tracked the gains in their benchmark peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading 0.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively.

