Pandemic effect: India's GDP contracts 7.5% in July-September quarter; shrinks 23.9% in April-June

According to the government, the Indian economy contracted 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter which is the most among major economies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage jobs and growth worldwide.

The economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter when the lockdown was underway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India's coronavirus infection has risen to 9.27 million even as economy activity picked in the July-September period although some states have re-imposed curbs this week to fight a second wave of infections.

The two successive quarters of contraction mean India has now entered a recession as hospitality and construction experienced downward trends.