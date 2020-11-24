Nifty settles above 13,000 for the first time, Sensex at record closing high

Indian stock market indices ended at a record close on Tuesday with Nifty crossing the 13,000-mark for the first time ever as signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine spurred hopes for a faster economic recovery.

The Sensex closed 445.87 points or 1.01% higher at a record high of 44,523.02. The NSE benchmark Nifty50 index settled 128.70 points or 1% higher at 13,055.15.

This is for the first time the index closed above the 13,000 mark, a new landmark for the index.

