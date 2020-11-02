Nifty ends above 11,650, Sensex up 143 points

Domestic stock market indices ended higher on Monday after a volatile session led mainly by banking stocks as ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank surged post their September quarter earnings. However, major selling was witnessed in heavyweight Reliance Industries, IT and auto stocks.

A positive trend in global markets too bolstered sentiment, though a sharp depreciation in the rupee capped the gains, traders said.

After gyrating 633.11 points in a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 11,669.15.

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to close at more than two-month low of 74.42 against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency amid global risk aversion.

The local unit opened at 74.40 at the interbank forex market and lost further ground to touch a low of 74.45 in day trade.

