Nifty crosses 13,000 for the first time ever, Sensex at a record high

Domestic stock market indices today opened at fresh record highs on the back of positive global markets. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with Nifty Bank index added 1 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 250 points at 44,330 levels and the broader Nifty50 index hit the psychological level of 13,000 for the first time ever.

At 9:35, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 328 points or 0.74% at 44,404.71. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,014.95, up by 88.50 points or 0.68%.

Maruti Suzuki gained 2 per cent and was the top Sensex gainer. Besides, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra also gained 1 per cent, each.

