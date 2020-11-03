Market ends over 1% higher, Nifty above 11,800

Domestic stock market indices ended on a higher note on Tuesday supported by the gains in financials. ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC contributed the most, ending up to 7 per cent higher.

While Reliance Industries ended 1.3 per cent lower. Barring realty and media indexes, all ended in the green. Nifty Bank was the best-performing index of the day, closing 3.15 per cent higher.

The 30-share BSE index ended 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 6 per cent, followed by SBI, HDFC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared its early gains to close almost flat at 74.41 on Tuesday due to dollar buying by banks and resurging crude oil prices.

The rupee opened sharply higher at 74.34 amid heavy buying in local stock markets and raced to hit the day's high of 74.25.

(With inputs from agencies)

