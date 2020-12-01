Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13,000; Sensex jumps over 350 points

The domestic stock market rose on Tuesday following their best monthly gain since April, with sentiment lifted by data showing a smaller-than-expected contraction in Asia’s third-largest economy and broader optimism stemming from hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 350 points at 44,540 level and the Nifty50 index hovered above the 13,050-mark. Ultratech Cement (up 3%) was the top Sensex gainer, followed by Infosys, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, and Bajaj Auto (all up 1%).

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the metal index up 1 per cent. Shree Cements, GAIL, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Grasim were among major gainers on the Nifty.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to 73.80 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday, tracking strong domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

