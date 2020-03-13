India's February trade deficit at $9.85 billion: Government

India's Trade Deficit Photograph:( Reuters )
Trade deficit stood at $9.72 billion in February 2019
India's trade deficit sharply narrowed in February to $9.85 billion from $15.17 billion in the previous month, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday, helped by a rise exports.
Also read: Pandemic on Dalal street as Sensex crashes by 3,090 points, trading halted for 45 minutes
Trade deficit stood at $9.72 billion in February 2019.
Also see: How this economic slowdown is different from the previous ones
Merchandise exports rose 2.91% to $27.65 billion in February compared with a year earlier, while imports rose 2.48% to $37.50 billion, the data showed.