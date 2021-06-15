Indian stock markets end at record closing high

Indian stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at record high levels on Monday amid mixed Asian cues.

BSE Sensex hit a record high of 52,835.51, while Nifty 50 scaled a fresh all-time high of 15,889.60.

At close, the Sensex was up 221.52 points or 0.42% at 52773.05, and the Nifty was up 57.40 points or 0.36% at 15869.30. About 1894 shares have advanced, 1256 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee erased early gains and ended lower at 73.31 per dollar, amid buying saw in the domestic equity market. It opened marginally higher at 73.19 per dollar against the previous close of 73.27 and traded in the range of 72.16-73.34.