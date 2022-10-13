Global economy LIVE | Indian Rupee holds its ground against USD, inflation jumped to five-month high in September

Global economy LIVE Photograph: Others
The global economic environment has taken a significant hit in recent times with global conflicts and the resultant recession fears have led to economic crises all around the world.
Oct 13, 2022, 10:10 AM (IST)
Retail inflation in India increased to 7.41 per cent in September and has now exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2–6 per cent for nine consecutive months.
The retail inflation rate in August was 7 per cent.
In rural India, as per API, the price increase has been more abrupt. According to data from the National Statistics Office, consumer price index-based inflation (CPI) rose to 7.56 per cent in rural India in September while remaining at 7.27 per cent in urban India.
For three consecutive quarters, the headline inflation rate has exceeded the RBI's mandated tolerance range of 2–6 per cent.
If the CPI-based inflation goes outside the 2–6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters the RBI is regarded to have failed in managing price rise under the flexible inflation targeting framework.
Oct 13, 2022, 09:40 AM (IST)
Indian rupee is holding its own against the US dollar. In contrast to the previous session's opening rate of 82.3150, the currency as per Bloomberg opened at 82.2800.
It currently stands at 82.3.
In anticipation of important data that could aid investors in determining the size of rate hikes the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver over the rest of this year, the Indian rupee was tipped to open slightly higher against the dollar.
Oct 13, 2022, 09:12 AM (IST)
On Thursday, the yen stumbled close to a new 24-year low. Its overnight low was 146.98 per dollar, its lowest level since August 1998.
Currenty traded at 146.85.
The yen is currently trading just above last month's low of 145.90 per dollar, which led the Japanese government to step in and buy yen, and is just a hair away from its low of August 1998 of 147.64 per dollar.
Oct 13, 2022, 08:57 AM (IST)
On Thursday, gold prices fluctuated within a narrow range as market investors maintained their caution ahead of a crucial US inflation report that may determine the magnitude of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
As of 0239 GMT, the spot price of gold remained stable at $1,670.20 per ounce. American gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent to $1,676.50.