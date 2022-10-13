Global economy LIVE | Indian Rupee holds its ground against USD, inflation jumped to five-month high in September

Retail inflation in India increased to 7.41 per cent in September and has now exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2–6 per cent for nine consecutive months.

The retail inflation rate in August was 7 per cent.

In rural India, as per API, the price increase has been more abrupt. According to data from the National Statistics Office, consumer price index-based inflation (CPI) rose to 7.56 per cent in rural India in September while remaining at 7.27 per cent in urban India.

For three consecutive quarters, the headline inflation rate has exceeded the RBI's mandated tolerance range of 2–6 per cent.

If the CPI-based inflation goes outside the 2–6 per cent range for three consecutive quarters the RBI is regarded to have failed in managing price rise under the flexible inflation targeting framework.